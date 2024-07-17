US Bancorp DE Sells 881 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 881 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $10,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,483,000 after buying an additional 13,344 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.4% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $832,000. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at IDEXX Laboratories
In related news, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.80, for a total value of $108,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,068.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance
IDXX traded up $16.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $499.52. 795,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,694. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $372.50 and a one year high of $583.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $500.53 and its 200 day moving average is $521.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $41.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.32.
IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 63.66%. The company had revenue of $964.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.43 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile
IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.
