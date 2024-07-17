US Bancorp DE Sells 881 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 881 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $10,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,483,000 after buying an additional 13,344 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.4% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $832,000. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at IDEXX Laboratories

In related news, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.80, for a total value of $108,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,068.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on IDXX. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $620.00 to $596.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $586.63.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

IDXX traded up $16.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $499.52. 795,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,694. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $372.50 and a one year high of $583.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $500.53 and its 200 day moving average is $521.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $41.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.32.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 63.66%. The company had revenue of $964.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.43 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Featured Stories

