US Bancorp DE Sells 9,207 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 163,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,207 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $19,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Choreo LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 163.5% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 6,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 4,306 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 2,355.0% in the first quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 151,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,798,000 after buying an additional 145,423 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth $1,087,000. Crestline Management LP increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 60,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,223,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth $761,000. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Prudential Financial news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential bought 652,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.57 per share, with a total value of $18,000,011.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,883,390 shares in the company, valued at $107,065,062.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $604,933.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,472.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential purchased 652,884 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.57 per share, with a total value of $18,000,011.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,883,390 shares in the company, valued at $107,065,062.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on PRU shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.67.

Prudential Financial Stock Up 1.1 %

Prudential Financial stock traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.91. The stock had a trading volume of 663,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,202. The company has a market capitalization of $45.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.36. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $87.95 and a one year high of $128.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $15.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.50 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 3.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.44%.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

