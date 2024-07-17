US Bancorp DE Trims Stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

US Bancorp DE cut its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 338,934 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 76,955 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Shell were worth $22,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEL. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shell by 7.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 622,675 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,088,000 after purchasing an additional 41,460 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in Shell by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 7,822 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the fourth quarter worth $511,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shell by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Shell by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,755 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Shell from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Shell from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.40.

SHEL traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.12. 1,149,234 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,219,874. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $59.51 and a 52-week high of $74.61.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $74.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.03 billion. Shell had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 5.83%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.688 per share. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.74%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

