US Bancorp DE Trims Stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 311,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,501 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $9,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VICI. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 79,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 51,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 21,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 52,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VICI traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,043,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,330,736. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.30. The stock has a market cap of $31.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.92. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.63 and a 52 week high of $33.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.61%.

VICI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.44.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

