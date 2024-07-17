V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Gap Up to $14.22

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.22, but opened at $15.13. V.F. shares last traded at $15.10, with a volume of 1,636,209 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of V.F. in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on V.F. from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of V.F. from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.06.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of -6.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.51.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.34). V.F. had a negative net margin of 9.27% and a positive return on equity of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. V.F.’s payout ratio is presently -14.40%.

In related news, insider Bracken Darrell acquired 75,200 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $997,152.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 219,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,916,828.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Bracken Darrell bought 75,200 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $997,152.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 219,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,916,828.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard Carucci acquired 25,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.78 per share, with a total value of $344,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 215,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,964,491.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VFC. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in V.F. by 559.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,113,192 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,670,000 after purchasing an additional 944,449 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of V.F. during the third quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 161.5% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 77,295 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 47,738 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,239,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $728,708,000 after acquiring an additional 475,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in V.F. by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,401 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 3,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

