VanEck Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

VanEck Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a decline of 5.7% from the June 15th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck Gaming ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Gaming ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in VanEck Gaming ETF by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Gaming ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

VanEck Gaming ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BJK traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.98. 4,618 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,757. VanEck Gaming ETF has a 52 week low of $37.08 and a 52 week high of $47.49. The company has a market cap of $37.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.71.

About VanEck Gaming ETF

The VanEck Gaming ETF (BJK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Gaming index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies that generate at least 50% of revenues from gaming and related activities. BJK was launched on Jan 22, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

