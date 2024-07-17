VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Sold by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,215 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GDX. City Holding Co. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 42,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Kercheville Advisors LLC increased its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 150,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 84,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC increased its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 35,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.44. The company had a trading volume of 23,126,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,142,145. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.19 and its 200-day moving average is $31.82. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.62 and a fifty-two week high of $39.41.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

