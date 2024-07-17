VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Sets New 12-Month High at $49.13

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $49.13 and last traded at $48.96, with a volume of 342720 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.09.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.24.

Get VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth $46,000.

About VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.