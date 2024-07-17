Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Purchased by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,194 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 99,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,615,000 after acquiring an additional 6,241 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VDE stock traded up $1.01 on Wednesday, hitting $130.95. 240,701 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,295. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51. Vanguard Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $110.51 and a twelve month high of $137.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $127.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.20.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

