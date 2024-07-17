Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Sold by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 43.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,503 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOT. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSEARCA:VOT traded down $5.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $234.20. The company had a trading volume of 310,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,060. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $179.43 and a 1 year high of $239.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

