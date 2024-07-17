Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 409,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,584 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.38% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $63,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOE. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 434.8% during the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

VOE stock traded up $2.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $157.89. 258,551 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,026. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $123.92 and a 52-week high of $157.95. The company has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $152.15 and its 200-day moving average is $149.41.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

