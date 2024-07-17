Ventum Cap Mkts Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Orezone Gold Co. (CVE:ORE)

Orezone Gold Co. (CVE:ORE – Free Report) – Ventum Cap Mkts raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Orezone Gold in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 10th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst A. Terentiew now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.12. The consensus estimate for Orezone Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.13 per share. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for Orezone Gold’s FY2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.19 EPS.
Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$87.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$88.32 million.
Orezone Gold Stock Performance
CVE ORE opened at C$1.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$404.42 million and a PE ratio of -14.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Orezone Gold has a 12 month low of C$0.87 and a 12 month high of C$1.70.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Senior Officer Ryan Goodman acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$83,940.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 166,000 shares of company stock valued at $128,601 over the last ninety days.
About Orezone Gold
Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
