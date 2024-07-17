Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.00.

VLTO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of Veralto in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Veralto from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Veralto from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Veralto in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Veralto from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th.

Get Veralto alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Veralto

Veralto Stock Performance

Veralto stock opened at $99.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.97. Veralto has a 1-year low of $65.51 and a 1-year high of $102.58.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Veralto will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Veralto Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veralto

In related news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total transaction of $30,314.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,045 shares in the company, valued at $3,417,437.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Veralto news, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 8,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $752,315.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,399.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total transaction of $30,314.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,417,437.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veralto

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veralto by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Veralto by 2.7% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its stake in Veralto by 2.2% in the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 7,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veralto by 5.0% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Veralto by 42.9% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Veralto

(Get Free Report

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Veralto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veralto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.