Verge (XVG) Price Up 26.9% Over Last 7 Days

Verge (XVG) traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. During the last week, Verge has traded 26.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Verge has a total market cap of $79.80 million and approximately $10.23 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can now be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Verge alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,913.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $394.02 or 0.00597787 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.87 or 0.00112072 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00008870 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00036122 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $161.99 or 0.00245757 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.39 or 0.00047621 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.72 or 0.00070875 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.