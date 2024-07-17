Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) CFO Elizabeth Mann Sells 200 Shares

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.38, for a total value of $55,476.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,551,251.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Elizabeth Mann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 17th, Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of Verisk Analytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.31, for a total value of $52,462.00.

Verisk Analytics Trading Up 1.3 %

Verisk Analytics stock traded up $3.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $281.14. 672,336 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 847,093. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94. The firm has a market cap of $40.11 billion, a PE ratio of 52.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.09. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $215.32 and a 12-month high of $281.58.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.07 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 268.19% and a net margin of 28.45%. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.10%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verisk Analytics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VRSK shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $238.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.21.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

