Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 37.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 547,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326,485 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of Vertiv worth $44,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Vertiv during the first quarter worth about $939,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in Vertiv by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 18,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 9,397 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Vertiv in the 1st quarter worth about $19,054,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Vertiv in the 1st quarter worth about $907,000. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new position in Vertiv in the 1st quarter worth about $2,296,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Vertiv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Vertiv from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Vertiv from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Vertiv from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Vertiv from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.11.

Vertiv Stock Down 6.1 %

Shares of Vertiv stock traded down $5.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.28. 5,223,229 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,373,516. The stock has a market cap of $31.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.39, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.34. Vertiv Holdings Co has a twelve month low of $25.09 and a twelve month high of $109.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.20.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Vertiv had a return on equity of 44.95% and a net margin of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vertiv news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 488,705 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.68, for a total value of $45,781,884.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,835,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,747,391.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Anders Karlborg sold 46,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.75, for a total transaction of $4,331,812.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,003 shares in the company, valued at $2,156,531.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 488,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.68, for a total value of $45,781,884.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,835,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,747,391.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,162,739 shares of company stock valued at $400,713,362 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

