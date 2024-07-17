VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 70.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of VinFast Auto from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of VinFast Auto in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Get VinFast Auto alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on VFS

VinFast Auto Stock Up 1.3 %

VinFast Auto stock opened at $4.70 on Monday. VinFast Auto has a one year low of $2.26 and a one year high of $93.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.75.

VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $302.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.27 million. On average, research analysts predict that VinFast Auto will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of VinFast Auto

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in VinFast Auto during the first quarter valued at approximately $342,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of VinFast Auto during the 4th quarter valued at $329,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in VinFast Auto in the 1st quarter worth $195,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in VinFast Auto in the first quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in VinFast Auto by 18.7% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 153,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 24,235 shares during the period.

About VinFast Auto

(Get Free Report)

VinFast Auto Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of electric vehicles (EV), e-scooters, and e-buses in Vietnam, Canada, and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Automobiles, E-scooter, and Spare Parts & Aftermarket Services. The Automobiles segment offers design, development, manufacturing, and sale of cars and electric buses, and related battery lease and battery charging services for electric cars and buses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VinFast Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VinFast Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.