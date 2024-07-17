Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decline of 12.2% from the June 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of ACV traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.95. 21,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,807. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a 12-month low of $16.82 and a 12-month high of $24.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.16.

Get Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund alerts:

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund’s payout ratio is presently 130.91%.

Institutional Trading of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 8.6% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,559 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $526,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 2,058.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 47,669 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 45,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 112,547 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,361,000 after buying an additional 18,323 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.