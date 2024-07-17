Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decline of 12.2% from the June 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of ACV traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.95. 21,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,807. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a 12-month low of $16.82 and a 12-month high of $24.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.16.
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund’s payout ratio is presently 130.91%.
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Company Profile
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.
