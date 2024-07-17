VIVO Cannabis (CVE:ABCN) Trading 5.6% Higher

VIVO Cannabis Inc. (CVE:ABCN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.33 and last traded at C$1.32. 310,601 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 1,514,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.25.
VIVO Cannabis Stock Up 5.6 %
The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.32 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.32.
About VIVO Cannabis
ABcann Global Corporation manufactures and distributes medical cannabis. The company is headquartered in Napanee, Canada.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than VIVO Cannabis
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Tech Leader’s Stock Split: Is It the Right Time to Buy?
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Could the Economy be Bottoming? Major Bank’s Earnings Say Yes
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Seize This Prime Stock Opportunity on Amazon Prime Days
Receive News & Ratings for VIVO Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIVO Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.