Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $3.81 Million

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market cap of $96.32 million and $3.81 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be bought for about $3.43 or 0.00005310 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Vulcan Forged PYR

PYR is a token. It was first traded on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 28,100,000 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 3.44828657 USD and is up 0.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 151 active market(s) with $5,145,078.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

