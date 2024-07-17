Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.32 and last traded at $11.35. Approximately 4,462,415 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 15,015,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.50.

WBA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.91.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $36.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.94 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 3.99% and a positive return on equity of 12.63%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.44%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is -14.84%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 29,734 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 5,476 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 24,256 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 11,064 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC now owns 87,577 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 29,260 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 136,450 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 10,510 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 463,745 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,609,000 after buying an additional 29,269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

