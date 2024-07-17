Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Trading Down 0.3%

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $98.09 and last traded at $98.20. 1,415,346 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 11,214,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.44.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

View Our Latest Report on DIS

Walt Disney Stock Down 1.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $176.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.24.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other news, Director James P. Gorman acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director James P. Gorman acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $466,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walt Disney

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DIS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,938,647,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,490,492,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Walt Disney by 3,332.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,267,593 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $766,903,000 after buying an additional 6,084,993 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $459,245,000. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $493,715,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

(Get Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.