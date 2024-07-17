Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Price Target Raised to $191.00

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $181.00 to $191.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.76% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WCN. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Waste Connections from $196.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $195.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. CIBC boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $181.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $189.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.53.

Shares of NYSE:WCN opened at $182.32 on Monday. Waste Connections has a 52-week low of $126.12 and a 52-week high of $182.42. The stock has a market cap of $47.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.19, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $170.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.13.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 9.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Waste Connections will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael W. Harlan sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total transaction of $251,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,004 shares in the company, valued at $1,341,390.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Waste Connections news, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total value of $332,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,286. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael W. Harlan sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total value of $251,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,341,390.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $752,385. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WCN. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 220,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,895,000 after purchasing an additional 74,995 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 8,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 171.8% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares during the period. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

