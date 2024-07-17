Watsco, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $4.84 Per Share (NYSE:WSO)

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Watsco in a report released on Wednesday, July 10th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $4.84 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $5.43. The consensus estimate for Watsco’s current full-year earnings is $14.10 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Watsco’s Q3 2024 earnings at $5.17 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.43 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $14.61 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $17.12 EPS.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by ($0.09). Watsco had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. Watsco’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Watsco in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Watsco from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $404.25.

Watsco Price Performance

Shares of Watsco stock opened at $519.73 on Monday. Watsco has a one year low of $337.58 and a one year high of $520.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $478.42 and its 200 day moving average is $434.98. The stock has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.98 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSO. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Watsco in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Watsco in the first quarter worth about $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in Watsco by 100.0% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 58 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Watsco in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Watsco in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Watsco

In other news, Director John Alexander Macdonald sold 5,334 shares of Watsco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.41, for a total value of $2,487,830.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 774 shares of Watsco stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.85, for a total value of $366,759.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,714.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Alexander Macdonald sold 5,334 shares of Watsco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.41, for a total value of $2,487,830.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.86% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $2.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $10.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.08%.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

