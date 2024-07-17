Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Bank of America from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.72% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on Weatherford International from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Weatherford International from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays upped their price target on Weatherford International from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Weatherford International in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weatherford International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.50.

Weatherford International Trading Up 1.1 %

WFRD opened at $134.26 on Monday. Weatherford International has a one year low of $72.57 and a one year high of $135.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.64.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Weatherford International had a return on equity of 52.88% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Weatherford International will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Weatherford International

In other news, Director Charles M. Sledge sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.47, for a total value of $1,234,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,041,049.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Weatherford International

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Weatherford International by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,306,000 after purchasing an additional 9,705 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Weatherford International by 287.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after buying an additional 18,330 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Weatherford International in the 4th quarter worth about $1,842,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Weatherford International during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,986,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weatherford International during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Weatherford International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

Featured Stories

