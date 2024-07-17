Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on WERN. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Werner Enterprises in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Werner Enterprises from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group lowered Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.69.

Werner Enterprises Price Performance

Werner Enterprises stock traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.99. 750,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 765,395. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.01. Werner Enterprises has a 1 year low of $33.12 and a 1 year high of $47.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.14). Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 2.59%. The business had revenue of $769.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Werner Enterprises

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WERN. Nuance Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,268,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,110,000 after acquiring an additional 812,563 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,420,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $272,021,000 after acquiring an additional 565,193 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,973,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $168,369,000 after acquiring an additional 282,210 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,302,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,855,000. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

