Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International Stock Performance

Shares of WHLM opened at $5.72 on Friday. Wilhelmina International has a 52 week low of $3.28 and a 52 week high of $7.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.52 million, a P/E ratio of 71.51 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.86.

Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.17 million during the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 1.47%.

Wilhelmina International Company Profile

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

