Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Acquires 352 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,707,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $353,436,000 after purchasing an additional 185,913 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,029,388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $281,078,000 after purchasing an additional 431,623 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,643,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Genuine Parts by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,081,344 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $149,766,000 after purchasing an additional 129,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Genuine Parts by 15,175.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 713,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $98,758,000 after purchasing an additional 708,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Genuine Parts

In other Genuine Parts news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total transaction of $453,870.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,967,677.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GPC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com cut Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $167.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.13.

Genuine Parts Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE GPC traded up $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.72. 1,392,911 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 883,557. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $142.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.92. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $126.35 and a fifty-two week high of $168.84.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. Analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.59%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Further Reading

