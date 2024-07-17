Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Buys New Shares in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in DoorDash by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,303,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,897,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259,976 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in DoorDash by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,775,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,381,000 after purchasing an additional 772,977 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in DoorDash by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,395,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,145,000 after buying an additional 60,033 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in DoorDash by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,079,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,490,000 after buying an additional 964,860 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at about $264,806,000. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ DASH traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.61. 206,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,896,479. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.90 and a 1 year high of $143.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.55 and its 200-day moving average is $117.94.

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.28%. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

DASH has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of DoorDash from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of DoorDash from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of DoorDash from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.60.

In other DoorDash news, insider Keith Yandell sold 12,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total transaction of $1,351,921.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 161,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,079,047.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $916,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 384,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,340,453.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 12,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total transaction of $1,351,921.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 161,651 shares in the company, valued at $18,079,047.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 404,850 shares of company stock valued at $44,810,303 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

