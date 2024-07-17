Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Has $708,000 Stock Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,927,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,900,000 after acquiring an additional 407,244 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Coterra Energy by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,465,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,089,000 after purchasing an additional 848,519 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,815,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,455,000 after buying an additional 628,132 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 3,205,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,374,000 after purchasing an additional 143,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,415,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,636,000 after purchasing an additional 101,929 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE CTRA traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.53. The stock had a trading volume of 258,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,433,249. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.49. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.73 and a 52-week high of $29.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.37 and a 200 day moving average of $26.69. The stock has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.24.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 23.34%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 48.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTRA has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Friday, June 14th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Coterra Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.93.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Further Reading

