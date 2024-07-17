Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Purchases 509 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Yum China by 3,107.1% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 85.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YUMC traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $31.57. The company had a trading volume of 185,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,129,759. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.27 and a 12-month high of $61.99. The company has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.33.

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Yum China had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.16%.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

