Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Purchases New Holdings in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Separately, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 4.9% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NXN traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,327. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 1 year low of $10.64 and a 1 year high of $12.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.71.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Announces Dividend

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $0.041 dividend. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

