Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Purchases Shares of 971 Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TM. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Toyota Motor in a report on Friday, June 14th.

Toyota Motor Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of TM traded down $2.32 on Wednesday, reaching $204.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,836. Toyota Motor Co. has a twelve month low of $160.38 and a twelve month high of $255.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $209.06 and a 200-day moving average of $219.53.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $2.08. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $74.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.21 billion. Equities analysts predict that Toyota Motor Co. will post 21.05 EPS for the current year.

About Toyota Motor

(Free Report)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.