Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Reduces Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. reduced its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 59.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 24,250 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIP. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 199.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on BIP. StockNews.com cut shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.20.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Performance

BIP stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.61. 31,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,662. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.42. The stock has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.68 and a beta of 1.03. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $21.03 and a fifty-two week high of $36.23.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.68). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 522.58%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

