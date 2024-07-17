Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Sells 14,057 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. reduced its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 80.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,353 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 14,057 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $806,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $9,267,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 9,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 604.7% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 53,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 45,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in PayPal by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 847,006 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,344,000 after acquiring an additional 73,687 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Trading Down 0.1 %

PayPal stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $61.77. 1,060,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,531,110. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.22. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $76.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

PYPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Susquehanna raised PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on PayPal from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on PayPal from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.82.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $272,616.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

See Also

