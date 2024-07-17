Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Sells 880 Shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. trimmed its position in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,742 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in BP were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in BP during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BP by 576.0% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its holdings in BP by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 1,575 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of BP by 200.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

BP Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BP traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.96. 47,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,648,377. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.58. The firm has a market cap of $96.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. BP p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $33.52 and a fifty-two week high of $40.84.

BP Announces Dividend

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). BP had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $48.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BP p.l.c. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.4362 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BP shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on BP from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. TD Securities upped their price target on BP from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of BP from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of BP from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.69.

About BP

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

