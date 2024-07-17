Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Sells 97 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. trimmed its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of VUG stock traded down $7.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $379.86. 126,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,005,022. The stock has a market cap of $130.86 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $366.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $343.80. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $260.65 and a 1 year high of $392.14.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

