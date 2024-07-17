WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund (BATS:DDWM) Shares Up 0.5%

WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund (BATS:DDWM – Get Free Report) shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.31 and last traded at $35.27. 22,306 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $35.07.

WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $271.54 million, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.71 and its 200 day moving average is $33.59.

Get WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 10,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 5,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund by 0.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 480,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,429,000 after acquiring an additional 3,503 shares during the period.

WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund (DDWM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of dividend-paying developed-market equities outside the US and Canada. The index dynamically hedges currency exposure for USD investors based on three equal-weighted signals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.