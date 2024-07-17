WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DNL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DNL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 210,786 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 211% from the previous session’s volume of 67,736 shares.The stock last traded at $39.91 and had previously closed at $40.61.

WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $654.85 million, a PE ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.27.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNL. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 1,647.1% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 101,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,956,000 after purchasing an additional 95,911 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 149.0% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 99,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,875,000 after buying an additional 59,627 shares during the period. Finally, BIP Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 279,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,346,000 after acquiring an additional 12,993 shares in the last quarter.

About WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund

WisdomTree World ex-U.S. Growth Fund (the Fund), formerly WisdomTree Japan Equity Income Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree World ex-U.S. Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of growth companies in the developed and emerging markets outside of the United States.

