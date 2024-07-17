Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF) Shares Bought by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) by 39.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,189 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,437 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Wolfspeed were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WOLF. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,471,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,171,000 after purchasing an additional 188,236 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed in the fourth quarter valued at about $268,000. Oak Harvest Investment Services acquired a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 183.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,013 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WOLF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. William Blair downgraded shares of Wolfspeed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wolfspeed has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.43.

Wolfspeed Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE WOLF opened at $24.28 on Wednesday. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.63 and a 12 month high of $70.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.77.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.03. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 96.12% and a negative return on equity of 27.37%. The firm had revenue of $200.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.49 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Wolfspeed

In other news, Director Marvin Riley bought 1,866 shares of Wolfspeed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.05 per share, with a total value of $50,475.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,683.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

