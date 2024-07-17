World Kinect (NYSE:WKC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $27.15

World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.15 and last traded at $27.12, with a volume of 19158 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on World Kinect from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.75.

The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.56 and its 200-day moving average is $24.62.

World Kinect (NYSE:WKC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). World Kinect had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $10.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.29 billion. Equities research analysts predict that World Kinect Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. World Kinect’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.12%.

In related news, Director Ken Bakshi sold 10,936 shares of World Kinect stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $263,229.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,988.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of World Kinect during the third quarter worth about $157,793,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in World Kinect during the 4th quarter worth approximately $777,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in World Kinect in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,843,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of World Kinect during the fourth quarter valued at $1,139,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of World Kinect during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

World Kinect Corporation operates as an energy management company in the United States, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. This segment also offers fuel management, price risk management, ground handling, dispatch services, and trip planning services, such as flight planning and scheduling, weather reports and overflight permits; payment and processing services; and operates a web-based marketplace platform.

