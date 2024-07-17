Wrapped Pulse Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (WPLS)

Wrapped Pulse (WPLS) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 17th. One Wrapped Pulse token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped Pulse has traded up 21.8% against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Pulse has a market capitalization of $396.43 million and $2.68 million worth of Wrapped Pulse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Wrapped Pulse

Wrapped Pulse’s total supply is 8,673,946,889,385 tokens.

Wrapped Pulse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Pulse (WPLS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the PulseChain platform. Wrapped Pulse has a current supply of 8,672,431,731,186.18. The last known price of Wrapped Pulse is 0.00004632 USD and is up 4.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 260 active market(s) with $2,247,862.65 traded over the last 24 hours.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Pulse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Pulse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Pulse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

