Xtrackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYDW) Trading Up 0.3%

Xtrackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYDW – Get Free Report) rose 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $46.59 and last traded at $46.58. Approximately 2,316 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 6,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.44.

Xtrackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.91.

About Xtrackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF

The Xtrackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF (HYDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated high yield bonds with a low yield to worst. HYDW was launched on Jan 11, 2018 and is managed by Xtrackers.

