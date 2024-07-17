Xtrackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDAW) Trading Up 0%

Xtrackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDAW – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.60 and last traded at $25.60. Approximately 22 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.59.

Xtrackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Equity ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.39 and its 200 day moving average is $24.70. The firm has a market cap of $11.52 million, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.64.

About Xtrackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Equity ETF

The Xtrackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Hedged Equity ETF (HDAW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of global ex-US stocks, selected by quality and dividend factors. HDAW was launched on Aug 12, 2015 and is managed by Xtrackers.

