YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETF Plans Dividend of $0.65 (NYSEARCA:YMAX)

YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YMAX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, January 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.6516 per share on Thursday, July 18th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th.
YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
YMAX stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.19. 969,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,565. YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETF has a 52 week low of $19.32 and a 52 week high of $21.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.05.
YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETF Company Profile
