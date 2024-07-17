Yoav Landman Sells 15,000 Shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROGGet Free Report) CTO Yoav Landman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.39, for a total value of $545,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,682,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,166,786.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Yoav Landman also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, July 15th, Yoav Landman sold 25,000 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $930,750.00.
  • On Thursday, June 27th, Yoav Landman sold 16,277 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total value of $596,714.82.
  • On Tuesday, June 25th, Yoav Landman sold 400 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $14,000.00.
  • On Wednesday, June 12th, Yoav Landman sold 2,250 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total value of $79,380.00.
  • On Friday, June 7th, Yoav Landman sold 15,000 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $485,250.00.
  • On Friday, May 10th, Yoav Landman sold 15,100 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.27, for a total value of $502,377.00.

JFrog Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of JFrog stock traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $37.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 664,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,999. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.19 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.50. JFrog Ltd. has a 52 week low of $21.38 and a 52 week high of $48.81.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROGGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). JFrog had a negative return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 13.29%. The company had revenue of $100.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.63 million. As a group, research analysts predict that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of JFrog

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FROG. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in JFrog by 285.1% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,422,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,800 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog during the first quarter worth about $35,520,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of JFrog by 10.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,032,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,344,000 after purchasing an additional 679,007 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog during the fourth quarter worth about $22,086,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog during the fourth quarter worth about $16,661,000. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on JFrog in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on JFrog from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on JFrog from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group started coverage on JFrog in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, FBN Securities started coverage on JFrog in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.93.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

