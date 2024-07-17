Yoav Landman Sells 15,000 Shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) CTO Yoav Landman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.39, for a total value of $545,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,682,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,166,786.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Yoav Landman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 15th, Yoav Landman sold 25,000 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $930,750.00.

On Thursday, June 27th, Yoav Landman sold 16,277 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total value of $596,714.82.

On Tuesday, June 25th, Yoav Landman sold 400 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $14,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Yoav Landman sold 2,250 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total value of $79,380.00.

On Friday, June 7th, Yoav Landman sold 15,000 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $485,250.00.

On Friday, May 10th, Yoav Landman sold 15,100 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.27, for a total value of $502,377.00.

JFrog Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of JFrog stock traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $37.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 664,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,999. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.19 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.50. JFrog Ltd. has a 52 week low of $21.38 and a 52 week high of $48.81.

Institutional Trading of JFrog

JFrog last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). JFrog had a negative return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 13.29%. The company had revenue of $100.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.63 million. As a group, research analysts predict that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FROG. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in JFrog by 285.1% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,422,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,800 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog during the first quarter worth about $35,520,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of JFrog by 10.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,032,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,344,000 after purchasing an additional 679,007 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog during the fourth quarter worth about $22,086,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog during the fourth quarter worth about $16,661,000. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on JFrog in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on JFrog from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on JFrog from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group started coverage on JFrog in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, FBN Securities started coverage on JFrog in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.93.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

Featured Stories

