Zacks Research Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of CarMax in a report issued on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now forecasts that the company will earn $0.58 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.73. The consensus estimate for CarMax’s current full-year earnings is $3.02 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CarMax’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.47 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Get CarMax alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on KMX. Argus upgraded CarMax to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on CarMax from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on CarMax from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.83.

CarMax Stock Performance

Shares of KMX stock opened at $84.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.33 and a 200 day moving average of $74.02. CarMax has a 1 year low of $59.66 and a 1 year high of $88.22.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 21st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.16 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 1.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS.

Insider Activity at CarMax

In other CarMax news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total transaction of $1,067,702.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,110.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other CarMax news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total transaction of $1,067,702.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,110.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.46, for a total value of $89,198.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,097.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 156,260 shares of company stock worth $12,324,684 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CarMax

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMX. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of CarMax by 153.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in CarMax in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in CarMax by 1,081.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000.

About CarMax

(Get Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.