Zacks Research Comments on Carnival Co. & plc’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CCL)

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report issued on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Research analyst M. Kaushik now forecasts that the company will earn $1.13 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.08. The consensus estimate for Carnival Co. &’s current full-year earnings is $1.18 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Carnival Co. &’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.14 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CCL. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.83.

NYSE:CCL opened at $19.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 2.68. Carnival Co. & has a twelve month low of $10.84 and a twelve month high of $19.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.05.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 210.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,894,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638,564 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at $40,236,000. Goldentree Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter valued at $31,917,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 1,589.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,789,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,750,000 after buying an additional 1,683,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the first quarter valued at about $27,302,000. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

