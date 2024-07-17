Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) PT Lowered to $120.00

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.68% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.53.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $107.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.10. The company has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01. Zimmer Biomet has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $143.24.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zimmer Biomet

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 5,697 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 58,163 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,312,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Plc now owns 79,285 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,642,000 after purchasing an additional 23,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 26,241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

About Zimmer Biomet

(Get Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.