Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Trading 4.2% Higher

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $112.31 and last traded at $111.96. Approximately 398,459 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 1,483,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZBH has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.53.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.10.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 20.78%.

Institutional Trading of Zimmer Biomet

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 31,602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 82,106 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,992,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,716 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Further Reading

